Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,404 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in HealthEquity were worth $24,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,768,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,783,000 after purchasing an additional 149,133 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in HealthEquity by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 616,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,173,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after buying an additional 14,573 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,182,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at approximately $638,000. 99.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on HQY shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.23.

In other news, Director Frank Corvino sold 1,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $99,847.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,642.40. The trade was a 21.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total transaction of $684,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,540,582.62. This trade represents a 13.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,536 shares of company stock worth $884,517. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $102.67 on Wednesday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.10 and a 1 year high of $103.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.52.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $299.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.48 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 9.61%. As a group, analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

