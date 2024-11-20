Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $28,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EGP. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.9% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 95,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 30.4% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 48.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 30.1% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 280,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,757,000 after buying an additional 64,984 shares during the period. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 261.6% during the third quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $193.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.21.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $174.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.87. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.23 and a 52-week high of $192.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $162.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.52 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 115.70%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

