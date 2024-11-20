Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $21.32 Million Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 243,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 120,295 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Graco were worth $21,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 567.4% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 42,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 36,471 shares during the period. M&G Plc lifted its position in Graco by 2.0% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 483,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 328,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,485 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the third quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Graco by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,396 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $87.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.82. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.49 and a 12 month high of $94.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.59.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $519.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.19 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 21.24%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other news, insider David J. Thompson sold 3,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.31, for a total transaction of $284,004.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at $2,406,094.26. This trade represents a 10.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. O’shea sold 18,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total transaction of $1,604,337.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,440.16. This represents a 55.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on GGG. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Graco from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Graco

Graco Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.