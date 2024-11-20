Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $25.11 Million Stake in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,425,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,047 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.09% of Viemed Healthcare worth $25,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Viemed Healthcare by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Viemed Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ VMD opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.54. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $335.25 million, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare ( NASDAQ:VMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter.

In other Viemed Healthcare news, Director Nitin Kaushal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,619.08. This trade represents a 19.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randy E. Dobbs sold 36,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $336,502.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,511.68. This trade represents a 25.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Viemed Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

See Also

