Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Free Report) by 30.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 964,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415,394 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF were worth $34,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. TNF LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. TNF LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 16,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMD opened at $32.94 on Wednesday. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 52-week low of $29.71 and a 52-week high of $35.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average of $34.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.80.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

