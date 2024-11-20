TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.88

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.876 per share on Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

TORM has raised its dividend by an average of 102.0% annually over the last three years. TORM has a payout ratio of 90.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect TORM to earn $5.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.7%.

Shares of TRMD stock opened at $23.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.49. TORM has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $40.47.

Several analysts recently commented on TRMD shares. Fearnley Fonds upgraded TORM to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of TORM from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of TORM from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

