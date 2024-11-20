TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Position Cut by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC lowered its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 19,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,781,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,251.35 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $949.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,451.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,364.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,319.21. The company has a market cap of $70.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $75.00 per share. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,402.85, for a total value of $7,676,395.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $30,228,611.80. This represents a 20.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.75, for a total transaction of $4,205,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,046,300. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,944 shares of company stock worth $23,541,085 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,461.82.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

