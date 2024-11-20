Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Trading 7.8% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.55 and last traded at $29.55. Approximately 88,662 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 209,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TGS

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Trading Up 1.9 %

Institutional Trading of Transportadora de Gas del Sur

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter valued at $41,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.