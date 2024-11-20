Trifast plc (LON:TRI) to Issue GBX 0.60 Dividend

Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Trifast Trading Down 1.9 %

Trifast stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 78 ($0.99). 86,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,923. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 79.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 76.54. Trifast has a twelve month low of GBX 66.05 ($0.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 97.62 ($1.24). The firm has a market capitalization of £105.10 million, a PE ratio of -2,650.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trifast in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Trifast Company Profile

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of industrial fasteners and category C components in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. It also offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, plastic and enclosure hardware, cable glands, security fasteners, spacers and pillars, tooling and driver bits, and other hardware products, as well as fasteners for sheet metal and plastic.

