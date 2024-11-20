TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Shares Up 4.7% After Analyst Upgrade

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) was up 4.7% on Wednesday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $92.00 to $104.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. TriNet Group traded as high as $94.77 and last traded at $93.21. Approximately 78,522 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 300,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.04.

TNET has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $32,336.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,471.93. This represents a 0.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kelly L. Tuminelli sold 4,683 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total transaction of $482,161.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,484,830.64. The trade was a 5.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in TriNet Group by 24.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in TriNet Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.27%.

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

