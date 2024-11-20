Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:TRINL)

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Sunday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.
Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Stock Performance
Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No stock remained flat at $25.32 during midday trading on Wednesday. 47,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,862. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.21. Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $28.14.
Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Inc. - 7.00% No Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital Inc. - 7.00% No and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.