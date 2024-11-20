Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:TRINL)

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Sunday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Stock Performance

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No stock remained flat at $25.32 during midday trading on Wednesday. 47,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,862. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.21. Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $28.14.

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Company Profile

high-growth venture capital-backed companies turn to trinity capital investment (trinity) as a preferred option for venture loans and equipment leases to fuel their growth and extend their runway. since 2008, trinity has worked closely with leading venture capital firms and their respective portfolio companies to offer valuable support, enhanced flexibility and competitive venture debt financing solutions to customers with distinctive needs.

