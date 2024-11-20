TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Stephens

TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Stephens from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 3.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TBRG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of TruBridge in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of TruBridge in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TruBridge from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of TBRG opened at $16.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. TruBridge has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $16.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.49. The company has a market capitalization of $244.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.61.

In other news, major shareholder Pinetree Capital Ltd. acquired 3,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $47,684.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 603,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,205,684.21. This represents a 0.67 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of TruBridge during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TruBridge during the third quarter worth about $1,747,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in TruBridge during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TruBridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in TruBridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $829,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.

