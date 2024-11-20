Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock Price Down 4% – Should You Sell?

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.50 and last traded at $50.66. 94,169 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 680,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.76.

TRUP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Trupanion from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Trupanion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -165.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.58 and its 200 day moving average is $38.86.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.79 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $348,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,256.32. The trade was a 6.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total transaction of $29,040.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,124 shares of company stock worth $482,981 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Trupanion by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,673,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,485 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,475,000 after purchasing an additional 142,156 shares in the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 87.0% in the first quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 1,297,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,824,000 after purchasing an additional 603,775 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Trupanion by 55,963.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,172,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,213,000 after buying an additional 1,170,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 11.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,094,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,181,000 after buying an additional 116,496 shares during the last quarter.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

