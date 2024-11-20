Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.77 and last traded at $60.02, with a volume of 30034 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TPB shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Turning Point Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Turning Point Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Turning Point Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Turning Point Brands Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.63.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.71 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

Institutional Trading of Turning Point Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPB. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,517,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 245.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 154,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after buying an additional 109,983 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,497,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,865,000 after buying an additional 92,147 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the first quarter worth about $1,661,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Turning Point Brands by 21.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 52,800 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

