U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,908 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 723.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,211,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821,642 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,438.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,263,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,853,000 after buying an additional 2,116,175 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 313.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,698,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,903,000 after buying an additional 2,046,522 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,554.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,503,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $43,619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $1,225,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,363,603.70. The trade was a 16.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $50.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.86. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $36.49 and a 12-month high of $51.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 12.92%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 61.16%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

