UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Melius Research began coverage on Walmart in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

Walmart stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.85. 8,141,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,795,326. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.34. Walmart has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $88.29. The firm has a market cap of $698.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walmart will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $2,348,559.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,873,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,322,993.92. The trade was a 0.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,375,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $182,823,328.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 619,646,544 shares in the company, valued at $47,687,998,026.24. This trade represents a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,823,647. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 138.3% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 253.0% in the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

