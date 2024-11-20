UGE International (CVE:UGE) Trading Up 0.5% – Time to Buy?

Shares of UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.00 and last traded at C$2.00. Approximately 38,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 52,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.99.

UGE International Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$67.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.80.

UGE International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UGE International Ltd. develops, builds, finances, owns, and operates commercial and community solar facilities in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It also provides energy storage services; and engineering and consulting services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UGE International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGE International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.