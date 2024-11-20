United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $132.03 and last traded at $133.57. 702,678 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 4,153,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.07.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.52.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.41. The company has a market capitalization of $113.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 98.49%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15,779.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,631,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,994,853,000 after acquiring an additional 14,539,321 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 284.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,569,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,914 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 833.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,074,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,900 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,061.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,772,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,927,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,989,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

