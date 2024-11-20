United States Steel (NYSE:X) Trading 6.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.43 and last traded at $41.43. 2,991,244 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 4,434,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Glj Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.57 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on United States Steel from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on United States Steel from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

United States Steel Stock Up 4.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.86.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. United States Steel had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in United States Steel by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,839,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,691,000 after purchasing an additional 37,528 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in United States Steel by 2,004.4% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 47,624 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in United States Steel by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,340,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in United States Steel during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,590,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

