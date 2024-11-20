Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,949 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 49,374 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $92,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,284.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 414.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock traded down $2.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.97. 163,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.01. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.70 and a twelve month high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UHS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $256.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $222.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.14.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

