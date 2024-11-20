Uranium Royalty (OTCMKTS:URCCF) Trading Up 5.9% – Here’s What Happened

Uranium Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:URCCF – Get Free Report) rose 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.83 and last traded at $2.71. Approximately 3,304,396 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,193% from the average daily volume of 100,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

Uranium Royalty Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46.

About Uranium Royalty



Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company holds royalty interests in the Diabase property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.

Featured Stories

