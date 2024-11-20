Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) Trading 12.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 12.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.81 and last traded at $17.73. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

Vallourec Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average of $16.01.

About Vallourec

(Get Free Report)

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Tubes; Mine & Forests; and Holding Companies & Other segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes and onshore rigid line pipes; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.