Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000. ASML accounts for 0.1% of Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 6.4% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in ASML by 6.6% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in ASML by 542.2% in the third quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. UBS Group cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,052.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $970.60.

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock opened at $662.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $260.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.51. ASML Holding has a one year low of $648.00 and a one year high of $1,110.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $753.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $878.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.55.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.56. ASML had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 47.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. As a group, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $1.407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.