Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC Has $50.44 Million Stock Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 243,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,013 shares during the period. Onto Innovation comprises 13.1% of Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $50,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 52.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at about $22,949,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 42.4% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 288,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,821,000 after buying an additional 85,790 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Onto Innovation by 3.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 253,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,637,000 after buying an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Onto Innovation

In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.24, for a total transaction of $264,231.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,202. This represents a 7.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $162.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.99 and its 200-day moving average is $205.72. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.67 and a 52 week high of $238.93.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $252.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.85 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ONTO shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Onto Innovation from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.29.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

