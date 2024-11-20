Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.57-$1.67 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67-$1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion. Valvoline also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.570-1.670 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VVV shares. Stephens began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Valvoline from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W raised shares of Valvoline to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Valvoline from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $38.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Valvoline has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $48.26. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Valvoline announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

