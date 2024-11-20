Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 15.6% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $29,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,297,000 after purchasing an additional 26,169 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 134.9% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,911,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,102,000 after acquiring an additional 17,609 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $403.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $388.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.73. The company has a market capitalization of $139.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $294.34 and a 1-year high of $410.94.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

