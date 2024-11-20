Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Cut by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 64,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,802,000 after purchasing an additional 17,633 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,546,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.59 on Wednesday, reaching $541.11. 407,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,236,936. The company has a 50-day moving average of $530.79 and a 200 day moving average of $509.90. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $415.30 and a one year high of $551.73. The company has a market capitalization of $490.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

