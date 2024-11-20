Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 140,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 3.4% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $39,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $292.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $223.00 and a 12 month high of $298.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.79.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

