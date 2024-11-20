Versailles Financial Co. (OTC:VERF) Announces Dividend of $0.75

Versailles Financial Co. (OTC:VERF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Friday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This is a boost from Versailles Financial’s previous dividend of $0.50.

Versailles Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Versailles Financial stock remained flat at $21.00 on Wednesday. Versailles Financial has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.87.

Get Versailles Financial alerts:

Versailles Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Versailles Financial Corporation operates as the thrift holding company for Versailles Savings and Loan Company that provides financial products and services in Darke and Shelby counties. Its deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, passbook savings accounts, statement savings accounts, time deposits, business accounts, IRAs, and certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for Versailles Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versailles Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.