Versailles Financial Co. (OTC:VERF) Announces Dividend of $0.75

Versailles Financial Co. (OTC:VERF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Friday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This is a boost from Versailles Financial’s previous dividend of $0.50.
Versailles Financial Stock Performance
Shares of Versailles Financial stock remained flat at $21.00 on Wednesday. Versailles Financial has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.87.
Versailles Financial Company Profile
