Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.85 and last traded at $27.80, with a volume of 98447 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut Vitesse Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Vitesse Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vitesse Energy

Vitesse Energy Stock Performance

Vitesse Energy Announces Dividend

The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average of $24.84. The company has a market capitalization of $821.21 million, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Vitesse Energy’s payout ratio is 143.84%.

Insider Transactions at Vitesse Energy

In related news, CEO Robert W. Gerrity purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $247,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 495,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,249,041.03. The trade was a 2.06 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vitesse Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTS. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 2,301.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vitesse Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vitesse Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Vitesse Energy by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

About Vitesse Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vitesse Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitesse Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.