Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) & Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA) Financial Analysis

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) and Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Vornado Realty Trust and Sila Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vornado Realty Trust 0.46% 1.72% 0.48% Sila Realty Trust 12.11% 1.54% 1.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vornado Realty Trust and Sila Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vornado Realty Trust 3 6 2 0 1.91 Sila Realty Trust 0 0 3 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $34.07, suggesting a potential downside of 16.87%. Sila Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.95%. Given Sila Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sila Realty Trust is more favorable than Vornado Realty Trust.

90.0% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vornado Realty Trust and Sila Realty Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vornado Realty Trust $1.81 billion 4.31 $105.49 million ($0.29) -141.31 Sila Realty Trust $186.23 million 7.52 $24.04 million N/A N/A

Vornado Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Sila Realty Trust.

Dividends

Vornado Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Sila Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Vornado Realty Trust pays out -103.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Sila Realty Trust beats Vornado Realty Trust on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

About Sila Realty Trust

Sila Realty Trust, Inc., headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams. Our portfolio comprises high quality tenants in geographically diverse facilities, which are positioned to capitalize on the dynamic delivery of healthcare to patients. As of June 30, 2024, the Company owned 137 real estate properties and two undeveloped land parcels located in 64 markets across the U.S.

