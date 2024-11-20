Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stake Increased by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Materials comprises approximately 2.2% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $62,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 669.2% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 0.3 %

VMC opened at $278.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $258.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.81. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $209.39 and a 12 month high of $298.31.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. Stephens dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.46.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.