Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.65 and last traded at $26.23, with a volume of 89642 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.74.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Wal-Mart de México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.92. The company has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Wal-Mart de México had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.18 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.2194 dividend. This is a boost from Wal-Mart de México’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Wal-Mart de México’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, Walmart hypermarkets, Walmart Express supermarkets, and Sam’s Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

