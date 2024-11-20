Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 256,800 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 129,200 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 1.6% of Payden & Rygel’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Walmart were worth $20,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Walmart by 201.0% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 165.4% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 270,147 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 168,346 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 307.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 160,292 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,645,000 after acquiring an additional 120,919 shares during the period. Rockport Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Alerus Financial NA boosted its stake in Walmart by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 82,062 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 55,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 378,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,054,909.80. This trade represents a 0.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. This represents a 0.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,823,647 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.28. 4,933,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,784,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $88.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.58 and its 200 day moving average is $73.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.08.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

