Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.75, but opened at $42.25. Wayfair shares last traded at $42.79, with a volume of 680,253 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on W. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $69.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Wayfair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Wayfair from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.28.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Wayfair

Wayfair Trading Up 4.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 3.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.02 and its 200 day moving average is $51.14.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $246,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,791,380.80. This trade represents a 8.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total transaction of $49,963.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,802 shares in the company, valued at $7,502,054.84. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,868 shares of company stock worth $2,003,248 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 14.9% during the second quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wayfair

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.