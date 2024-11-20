West Family Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,959 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD stock opened at $55.84 on Wednesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $53.52 and a twelve month high of $65.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.73.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.739 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.17%.

Several research firms recently commented on TD. National Bank Financial upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

