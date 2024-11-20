West Family Investments Inc. Invests $324,000 in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 640.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on PLD shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Prologis from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 target price (down from $142.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Prologis from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. This trade represents a 28.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:PLD opened at $115.13 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.11 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.30.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.29). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 39.08%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.01%.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.