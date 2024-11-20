West Family Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in PDD were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDD during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 3,883.3% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDD during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDD during the second quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PDD alerts:

PDD Stock Performance

Shares of PDD stock opened at $117.68 on Wednesday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.01 and a 52-week high of $164.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $20.58. PDD had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 48.14%. The firm had revenue of $97.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PDD shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on PDD from $206.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on PDD from $224.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of PDD from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of PDD from $193.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $194.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDD presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PDD

PDD Company Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.