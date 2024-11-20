West Family Investments Inc. Sells 293 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

West Family Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in NetEase by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,692,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,789,000 after purchasing an additional 103,102 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 109.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,969,000 after buying an additional 632,896 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in NetEase by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,052,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,950,000 after buying an additional 11,729 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in NetEase in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,658,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 804.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 792,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,983,000 after acquiring an additional 704,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on NetEase from $104.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on NetEase from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Benchmark decreased their target price on NetEase from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.29.

NetEase Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTES opened at $85.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.75. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.85 and a 52-week high of $118.89.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $10.43. The company had revenue of $25.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.01 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

NetEase Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.22%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

