Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 8th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0845 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:EMD opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $10.33.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile
