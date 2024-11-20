Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDOGet Free Report) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 12.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.10.

NYSE:GDO traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $11.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,446. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.41. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $13.04.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

