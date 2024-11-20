What is B. Riley’s Forecast for Vaxart FY2027 Earnings?

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Vaxart in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 18th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year. The consensus estimate for Vaxart’s current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vaxart’s FY2028 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Vaxart in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Vaxart Stock Performance

Shares of Vaxart stock opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. Vaxart has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $110.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77.

Institutional Trading of Vaxart

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 100.0% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 869.3% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 136,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 122,387 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 15.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,543,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 346,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company’s product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, a bivalent oral tablet vaccine in Phase 2 clinical trial for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, to treat H1 influenza infection; and human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine, which is in preclinical stage, that targets HPV-16 and HPV-18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical lesions.

