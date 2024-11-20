William Shane Trigg Sells 3,500 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $804,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,084,060.95. This represents a 4.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AppFolio Stock Performance

AppFolio stock opened at $228.55 on Wednesday. AppFolio, Inc. has a one year low of $164.29 and a one year high of $274.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.66 and a beta of 0.83.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.26. AppFolio had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. AppFolio’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APPF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on AppFolio from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of AppFolio from $300.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppFolio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AppFolio by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,252,000 after acquiring an additional 32,743 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 20.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 5.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the third quarter worth about $731,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its position in AppFolio by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 8,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Further Reading

