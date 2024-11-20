Wrapmanager Inc. Purchases 56 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,176 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 1,042.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,003,000 after acquiring an additional 43,840 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 71.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Family Trust bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 50.8% during the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 247,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,307,000 after buying an additional 83,561 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total transaction of $446,725.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,731,410 shares in the company, valued at $625,738,716.90. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $10,361,228. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. Barclays increased their price target on Paycom Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Paycom Software from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.67.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $216.92 on Wednesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.50 and a 1 year high of $233.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.34 and its 200-day moving average is $165.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.05%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

