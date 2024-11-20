XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMAP) Shares Down 0.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.87 and last traded at $25.87. Approximately 544 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.08.

XOMA Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.59.

XOMA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XOMA Royalty Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.