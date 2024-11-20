YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.00 and last traded at $35.85, with a volume of 50365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YPF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $22.90 to $25.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.37.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 1.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,760,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,492 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

