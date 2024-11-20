ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK) Trading 6.7% Higher – Here’s Why

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $22.34. 405,123 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 878,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.94.

ZK has been the topic of several recent research reports. CICC Research started coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.74 target price on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.02.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Stock Up 7.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.59.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the second quarter worth $31,236,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,388,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the second quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the second quarter worth about $4,194,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the second quarter worth about $2,736,000.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services.

