ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CEO Henry Schuck Purchases 492,500 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) CEO Henry Schuck bought 492,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $5,048,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,280,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,875,135.25. This represents a 4.18 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ZI opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ZI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Daiwa America cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 165,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 17,060 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $720,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 154.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 342,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 208,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $895,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.