ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $9.90, but opened at $10.47. ZoomInfo Technologies shares last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 1,655,211 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Henry Schuck acquired 492,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $5,048,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,280,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,875,135.25. The trade was a 4.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZI has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.72.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 355.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 955.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 598.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

