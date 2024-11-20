Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Upgraded to Hold at Cantor Fitzgerald

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ZS. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zscaler from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.18.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $204.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -510.89 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.03. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $153.45 and a 1 year high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $592.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $842,078.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,241 shares in the company, valued at $18,254,563.02. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Rich sold 4,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total value of $824,370.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,686,201.52. The trade was a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,651. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 3.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 59.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,217,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $2,697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

